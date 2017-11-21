BRIEF-Uber says hackers downloaded some personal information of 57 mln users around the world

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber CEO says in late 2016 became aware that 2 individuals outside co had inappropriately accessed user data stored on third-party cloud-based service

* Uber Technologies says hackers downloaded the names and driver’s license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the united states - statement

* Uber Technologies says hackers also downloaded some personal information of 57 million Uber users around the world - statement