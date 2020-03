March 19 (Reuters) -

* UBER SAYS HAS PLENTY OF CASH TO GET THROUGH CORONAVIRUS CRISIS - CNBC

* UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAI SAID CO'S RIDES SEGMENT IS SEEING 60% TO 70% DECLINE IN AREAS HIT HARDEST BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - CNBC