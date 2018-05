BRIEF-Uber Says To Bring Uberair To Market, Co Plans To Partner With Three 'Launch Cities'

May 9 (Reuters) -

* UBER SAYS TO BRING UBERAIR TO MARKET, CO PLANS TO PARTNER WITH THREE ‘LAUNCH CITIES’

* UBER - PLANS TO OPERATE A NETWORK OF SMALL, 100 PERCENT ELECTRIC VERTICAL TAKE-OFF AND LANDING AIRCRAFT IN CITIES AROUND THE WORLD

* UBER SAYS DALLAS AND LOS ANGELES WERE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AS THE FIRST TWO LAUNCH CITIES, AND CO IS NOW SEEKING AN INTERNATIONAL CITY AS THE THIRD PARTNER

* UBER - STARTING IN 2023, UBER CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PUSH A BUTTON AND GET A FLIGHT ON DEMAND

* UBER- ANNOUNCES AN OPEN CALL TO SELECT THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL CITY TO LAUNCH UBERAIR