March 23 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER SAYS SOME OR ALL RIDE SERVICES WON’T BE AVAILABLE IN 27 INDIAN CITIES INCLUDING DELHI UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO COVID-19

* UBER SAYS ACTION TAKEN IN COMPLIANCE WITH INDIA GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES; TO CONTINUE TO OFFER SERVICES FOR ESSENTIAL & URGENT TRAVEL NEEDS