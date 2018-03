March 25 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER SELLS SOUTHEAST ASIA BUSINESS TO COMPETITOR GRAB IN EXCHANGE FOR 27.5 PERCENT STAKE IN GRAB - UBER

* UBER MAKES SECOND RETREAT FROM ASIA AFTER INVESTING $700 MILLION IN SOUTHEAST ASIA BUSINESS - UBER

* UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAHI TO JOIN GRAB BOARD OF DIRECTORS - UBER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Heather Somerville)