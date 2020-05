BRIEF-Uber to require drivers, riders wear masks in most countries

May 13 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER HAS ALLOCATED $50 MILLION TO BUY MASKS, HAND SANITIZERS AND VEHICLE DISINFECTANTS FOR DRIVERS - UBER CEO

* UBER DRIVERS AND DELIVERY PEOPLE WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE MASKS IN MOST COUNTRIES STARTING ON MAY 18 -UBER EXECUTIVE

* STARTING ON MONDAY, UBER PASSENGERS MUST WEAR A FACE COVER AND SIT IN THE BACK SEAT IF POSSIBLE-EXECUTIVE

* UBER RIDES ARE LIMITED TO THREE, NO LONGER FOUR PASSENGERS, TO PREVENT FRONT SEATING - UBER EXECUTIVE

* UBER HAS ACQUIRED MORE THAN 20 MILLION FACE MASKS, ALREADY DISTRIBUTED FIVE MILLION TO DRIVERS -EXECUTIVE