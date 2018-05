BRIEF-Uber will no longer require mandatory arbitration for riders, drivers or employees

May 15 (Reuters) -

* UBER WILL NO LONGER REQUIRE MANDATORY ARBITRATION FOR INDIVIDUAL CLAIMS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT OR SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY UBER RIDERS, DRIVERS OR EMPLOYEES - BLOG

* UBER TO COMMIT TO PUBLISHING SAFETY TRANSPARENCY REPORT THAT WILL INCLUDE DATA ON SEXUAL ASSAULTS AND OTHER INCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PLATFORM - BLOG

* UBER SAYS SEXUAL HARASSMENT "SURVIVORS WILL NOW HAVE THE OPTION TO SETTLE THEIR CLAIMS WITH UBER WITHOUT A CONFIDENTIALITY PROVISION" - BLOG