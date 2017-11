Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* UBER’S ADJUSTED LOSSES WIDENED TO $743M DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF THIS YEAR, UP 14 PER CENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER - FT

* UBER’S Q3 NET REVENUES WERE $2BN DURING, UP 14 PER CENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER, WITH GROSS BOOKINGS OF $9.7BN IN QUARTER - FT Source text: on.ft.com/2BkXV8T Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )