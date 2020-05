BRIEF-UBI Banca CEO optimistic on bank's ability to weather crisis

May 8 (Reuters) - Unione di Banche Italiane SpA CEO Victor Massiah says:

* VERY OPTIMISTIC ON BANK’S ABILITY TO WEATHER CURRENT CRISIS

* SIZE IS NOT THE ONLY CRUCIAL ELEMENT CONTRARY TO WHAT SOME SAY

* BANK ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF ALL STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS WORTH UP TO 25,000 EUROS GRANTED IN ITALY

* BANK IS PROCESSING MORE THAN 2 BILLION EUROS IN STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS EACH WORTH UP TO 800,000 EUROS

* BANK IS PROCESSING MORE THAN 110,000 MORATORIUM REQUESTS FOR AROUND 17 BILLION EUROS