BRIEF-UBI Banca CEO sees good Q1 despite residual loan writedowns

April 6 (Reuters) - UBI Banca:

* CEO SAYS EVALUATING TAPPING GACS STATE GUARANTEE FOR BAD LOAN DISPOSALS

* CEO SAYS LOOKING AT SECTOR CONSOLIDATION LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE BUT NO CONTACTS WITH ANYONE

* CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY

* CEO SAYS Q1 RESULTS WILL BE GOOD DESPITE RESIDUAL WRITEDOWNS DRIVEN BY ECB’S LOAN INSPECTION

* SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN SAYS CONDITIONS NOT IN PLACE FOR ANY M&A IN SHORT TERM, INCLUDING MONTE DEI PASCHI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)