BRIEF-UBI Banca Issues 2022 Business Plan

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Unione di Banche Italiane SpA:

* SEES NET PROFIT EUR 665 MILLION IN 2022

* POSSIBLE FURTHER INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2022 IF THE CET1 RATIO IS ABOVE 12.5%

* OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO COME TO EUR 2.2 BILLION IN 2022, WITH CAGR OF -1.9% FROM 2019 TO 2022

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE MODERATE GROWTH IN OPERATING REVENUES TO EUR 3.7 BILLION (CAGR +0.3%)

* TARGETS GROSS NPE RATIO OF 5.2% IN 2022

* OVER THE COURSE OF PLAN, APPROX 4,390 STAFF WILL BE FREED UP, OF WHICH APPROX. 75% DUE TO TRANSFORMATION OF SERVICE MODEL IN BRANCH NETWORK

* APPROXIMATELY 2,360 OF THESE STAFF WILL BE INVOLVED IN RE-SKILLING ACTIVITIES

* IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON LOANS ARE EXPECTED TO FALL TO EUR 387 MILLION IN 2022 FROM EUR 738 MILLION IN 2019

* PLAN ALSO INVOLVES PERSONNEL REDUCTION OF ABOUT 2,030 STAFF - INCLUDING 300 STAFF UNDER DEC 2019 AGREEMENT

* IMPLEMENTATION OF REAL ESTATE INITIATIVES, RATIONALISATION AND CONSOLIDATION OF CENTRAL HEADQUARTERS

* TO CUT SHARE OF ITALIAN BTP BONDS IN GROUP’S FINANCIAL INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TO AROUND 37% IN 2022 FROM 51%

* PLANS CLOSURE OF 175 BRANCHES

* GROUP'S DECISION ON BANC ASSURANCE AGREEMENTS WILL BE DISCLOSED BY THE END OF 2020