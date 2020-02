BRIEF-UBI Banca Q4 Net Profit Up At EUR 60.1 Mln

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Unione di Banche Italiane SpA:

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 60.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24 MILLION IN CONSENSUS COMPILED BY BANK

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 412 MILLION VERSUS EUR 420 MILLION IN CONSENSUS COMPILED BY BANK

* FULLY-LOADED CET1 RATIO AT END-DEC AT 12.29% FROM 12.09% AT END-SEPT

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR EUR 0.13 PER SHARE

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME EUR 948.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 908 MILLION IN CONSENSUS COMPILED BY BANK

* Q4 FEES EUR 446.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 421 MILLION IN CONSENSUS COMPILED BY BANK

* GROSS NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE RATIO AT END-DEC 7.80% VERSUS 9.34% AT END-SEPT

* Q4 LOAN WRITEDOWNS EUR 61.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 200 MILLION IN CONSENSUS COMPILED BY BANK

* NET PROFIT FOR 2020 IS ESTIMATED HIGHER THAN IN 2019, WITH CONSEQUENT INCREASE IN THE DIVIDEND

* RE-COMPOSITION IN MIX OF CORE REVENUES WILL CONTINUE IN 2020 IN FAVOUR OF GROWTH IN NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME COMPARED WITH NET INTEREST INCOME

* GROSS NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE

* LOAN LOSSES ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED WITH 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)