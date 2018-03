BRIEF-UBI Banca sees capital ratios impact from model change, IFRS9 this year

March 22 (Reuters) - Ubi Banca:

* HAS RECEIVED AUTHORISATION FROM ECB TO IMPLEMENT A MODEL CHANGE

* ‍OVERALL IMPACT OF MODEL CHANGE APPROVED BY ECB IS ESTIMATED CLOSE TO NIL ON CAPITAL RATIOS AS AT END 2017​

* NEW REGULATORY REPORTING ACCORDING TO NEW MODELS WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF 31ST MARCH 2018

* CONTEXTUAL IMPLEMENTATION OF MODEL CHANGE AND IFRS9 FTA ARE EXPECTED TO DETERMINE AT END 2018 A TOTAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 12 BPS FULLY LOADED

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)