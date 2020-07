July 3 (Reuters) - UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah tells media call:

* M&A TALKS WITH BPER WERE VERY ADVANCED, IT WAS NOT UBI’S DECISION TO BREAK THEM UP

* “NEVER SAY NEVER” WHEN ASKED IF UBI MAY CONSIDER AGAIN A TIE-UP WITH BPER WERE BANK TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)