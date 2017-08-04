BRIEF-UBI posts 696 mln euro H1 net thanks to 3 small banks recently acquired

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy's UBI Banca says:

* Fully-loaded CET1 ratio 11.32 percent at end-June versus 11.29 percent at end-March

* H1 net profit 696 million euros including badwill from acquisition of three small regional banks

* H1 net profit 130 million euros net of extraordinary items

* Stand-alone H1 operating income 1.62 billion euros up 2.4 percent year-on-year

* Stand-alone net interest income down 9.8 percent in H1 due to smaller size and different mix of the securities portfolio and falling spreads on loans. Lower interest income on unlikely-to-pay loans also weighed

* Stand-alone net fee and commissions 714 million euros up 7 percent year-on-year

* Stand-alone loan writedowns 287 million euros in H1

* Gross impaired loans 14.1 billion euros at end-June including the three banks recently acquired