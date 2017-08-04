FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UBI posts 696 mln euro H1 net thanks to 3 small banks recently acquired
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 2:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-UBI posts 696 mln euro H1 net thanks to 3 small banks recently acquired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI Banca says:

* Fully-loaded CET1 ratio 11.32 percent at end-June versus 11.29 percent at end-March

* H1 net profit 696 million euros including badwill from acquisition of three small regional banks

* H1 net profit 130 million euros net of extraordinary items

* Stand-alone H1 operating income 1.62 billion euros up 2.4 percent year-on-year

* Stand-alone net interest income down 9.8 percent in H1 due to smaller size and different mix of the securities portfolio and falling spreads on loans. Lower interest income on unlikely-to-pay loans also weighed

* Stand-alone net fee and commissions 714 million euros up 7 percent year-on-year

* Stand-alone loan writedowns 287 million euros in H1

* Gross impaired loans 14.1 billion euros at end-June including the three banks recently acquired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.