BRIEF-UBI Rejects Intesa Bid, Says Consideration Does Not Reflect Bank's Value

July 3 (Reuters) - Ubi Banca:

* SEES INTESA’S OFFER AS NOT ADEQUATE

* BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED STATEMENT RELATING TO INTESA’S OFFER

* ALL-PAPER OFFER WITHOUT CASH COMPONENT EXPOSES UBI BANCA SHAREHOLDERS TO RISKS RELATING TO TAKEOVER BID’S STRATEGIC GOALS

* CONSIDERATION DOES NOT REFLECT UBI BANCA REAL VALUE AND PENALIZES UBI BANCA SHAREHOLDERS COMPARED TO INTESA SANPAOLO SHAREHOLDERS

* EXCHANGE RATIO IMPLIES DISTRIBUTION OF VALUE AND SYNERGIES WHICH IS MUCH MORE FAVOURABLE TO INTESA’S CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS

* OFFER WOULD ALLOW INTESA TO ELIMINATE COMPETITOR WITHOUT ACTUALLY CHANGING EUROPEAN POSITIONING OF INTESA

* OFFER IS ALSO COUNTERPRODUCTIVE FOR UBI BANCA STAKEHOLDERS AS IT WOULD ALLOW INTESA TO CREATE A DOMINANT LEADERSHIP POSITION IN ITALY

* INTESA’S PROFIT AND DIVIDEND GOALS NEED CAREFUL EVALUATION, ONE-OFF DEALS SUPPORTED DIVIDENDS FLOWS IN RECENT YEARS

* INTESA DEFINES AS OF “HIGH” RELEVANCE AND “HIGH” PROBABILITY OF OCCURRENCE THE RISK THAT STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES OF TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACHIEVED

* FROM INTESA INCOME TARGET ANALYSIS IT IS CLEAR THAT INTEGRATION WITH UBI IS ESSENTIAL CONDITION FOR ACHIEVING INDUSTRIAL PLANOBJECTIVES, UBI DOES NOT NEED IT TO ACHIEVE OBJECTIVES ON ITS UPDATED PLAN

* PREMIUM THAT INTESA DECLARES TO RECOGNIZE TO UBI BANCA SHAREHOLDERS HAS LIMITED INFORMATION VALUE, CONSIDERING MARKET DID NOT HAVE TIME TO FULLY APPRECIATE UBI PLAN ITSELF

* UBI SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE MARGINAL SHARE IN INTESA (ABOUT 10%) AND WOULD HAVE LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PROPOSED SYNERGIES

* IF IT REMAINS INDEPENDENT, BANK WILL PLAY LEADING ROLE IN CONSOLIDATION OF ITALIAN BANKING SECTOR

* EVEN IF CONSIDERATION WERE CONVERTED INTO A MONETARY DIMENSION, ABSOLUTE VALUE OF UBI BANCA THAT WOULD DERIVE WOULD EXPRESS A VERY LOW PERCENTAGE OF UBI’S TANGIBLE EQUITY

* THERE ARE ALSO SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTIES REGARDING EFFECTS OF POSSIBLE SUCCESS OF INTESA OFFER ON EMPLOYMENT LEVELS OF UBI BANCA GROUP