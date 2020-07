BRIEF-UBI to speed up M&A search if it remains independent - CEO

July 3 (Reuters) - UBI BANCA:

* CEO VICTOR MASSIAH SAYS BANK HAS SOME “HIDDEN TREASURES” ON ITS BALANCE SHEET IT CAN USE TO SUSTAIN DIVIDENDS

* CEO VICTOR MASSIAH SAYS BOOK VALUE OF CHINESE JV UNDERESTIMATES ITS CURRENT VALUE

* CEO VICTOR MASSIAH SAYS BANK MAY INCREASE TLTRO TAKE-UP AT THE NEXT ROUND

* CEO VICTOR MASSIAH SAYS IF BANK REMAINS INDEPENDENT IT WILL IMMEDIATELY ACCELERATE SEARCH FOR ALTERNATIVE M&A SOLUTION, BUT IT MUST BE FRIENDLY

* UBI CHAIRWOMAN LETIZIA MORATTI SAYS BOARD HAS ASKED CEO TO ACCELERATE M&A SEARCH BY THE END OF CURRENT YEAR (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)