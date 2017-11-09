BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti Networks reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 revenue $245.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.5 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍Q2 revenues of between $240 million and $250 million​

* Sees ‍Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.85 - $0.92​

* ‍Q2 gross margins are expected to remain consistent on a sequential basis​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $251.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Initiated a new stock repurchase program, authorizing company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock​