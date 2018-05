BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Reports Qtrly GAAP EPS Of $1.32

May 10 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98

* Q3 REVENUE $250.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $249.2 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INITIATED A NEW $200 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.64, REVENUE VIEW $1.01 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MILLION TO $92.8 MILLION