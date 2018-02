Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS SAYS ON FEB 13, SEC ISSUED SUBPOENAS TO CO AND CERTAIN OF CO‘S OFFICERS REQUESTING DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION - SEC FILING

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC - CO IS IN PROCESS OF RESPONDING TO REQUESTS AND INTENDS TO "COOPERATE FULLY" WITH U.S. SEC Source text (bit.ly/2ECA7iN) Further company coverage: