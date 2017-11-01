Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc
* Ubiquiti Networks says on Oct 31,co, units entered into second amendment to amended & restated credit agreement,dated as of Mar 3,2015 - SEC filing
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - amendment also allows for an incremental increase of $50 million in form of term loans or revolving credit commitments
* Ubiquiti Networks - amendment increases maximum aggregate amount of revolving loan commitments from $300 million to $425 million