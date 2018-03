March 13 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC SAYS ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD APPROVED A NEW $200 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC - NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JUNE 30, 2019 Source text : (bit.ly/2HyvszM) Further company coverage: