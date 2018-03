March 2 (Reuters) - Ubisoft:

* REG-UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ACQUIRES BLUE MAMMOTH GAMES

* THIS ACQUISITION OF BLUE MAMMOTH GAMES IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO UBISOFT’S EARNINGS

* WITH ACQUISITION, UBISOFT ADDS BRAWLHALLA TO ITS PORTFOLIO AND BOLSTERS ITS ONLINE EXPERTISE

* ADDITIONAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED