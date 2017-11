Nov 20 (Reuters) - UBISOFT:

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED, ON NOV. 17, TO PROCEED WITH REALLOCATION OF 3,593,630 SHARES ​

* ‍NOW HOLDS 2 065 176 MILLION TREASURY SHARES, REPRESENTING 1.85% OF SHARE CAPITAL AFTER REDUCTION​

* REALLOCATION FROM “EXTERNAL GROWTH” OBJECTIVE TO “CANCELLATION” OBJECTIVE​

* ANNOUNCES END OF MANDATE GRANTED TO INVESTMENT SERVICES PROVIDER ON OCT. 4, WITH VIEW TO REPURCHASING OWN SHARES​