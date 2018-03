Feb 28 (Reuters) - UBISOFT:

* UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: UBISOFT ACQUIRES 1492 STUDIO

* ‍ADDITIONAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED​

* ‍THIS ACQUISITION OF 1492 STUDIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO UBISOFT‘S EARNINGS​

* ‍ACQUISITION WAS COMPLETED ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018​