July 6 (Reuters) - UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* IS PROPOSING APPOINTMENT OF CORINNE FERNANDEZ-HANDELSMAN AND VIRGINIE HAAS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​

‍SHOULD THESE APPOINTMENTS BE APPROVED, BOARD WOULD BE COMPRISED OF 11 MEMBERS, WITH SIX INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​