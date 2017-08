BRIEF-Ubisoft Q1 sales up 45.2 percent, co announces new revolving credit facility

July 18 (Reuters) - UBISOFT:

* q1 Sales Up 45.2 Percent to Eur 202.1 Million

* Targets for Full-Year 2017-18 and 2018-19 Confirmed

* EXPECTS Q2 2017/2018 SALES TO COME IN AT ABOUT EUR 190.0 MILLION, UP 34.0 PERCENT ON Q2 2016-17

* SIGNED AGREEMENT TO PUT IN PLACE NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TOTALING EUR 300 MILLION WITH 5-YEAR TERM AND 1-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION THAT MAY BE RENEWED ONCE

* SIGNED AGREEMENT TO PUT IN PLACE NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TOTALING EUR 300 MILLION WITH 5-YEAR TERM AND 1-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION THAT MAY BE RENEWED ONCE

* NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENABLED CO TO REFINANCE EUR 250 MILLION SYNDICATED LOAN SET UP IN 2014, UNDER BETTER FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND WITH LONGER MATURITY