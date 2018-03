BRIEF-Ubisoft ‍says Placement Was Increased ​

March 21 (Reuters) - Ubisoft:

* REG-UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF UBISOFT SHARES SUPPORTED BY VERY SIGNIFICANT INVESTOR DEMAND

* ‍UBISOFT SAYS SALE OF VIVENDI’S ENTIRE 27,3% STAKE IN UBISOFT, PART OF WHICH WAS EXECUTED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN A PLACEMENT

* ‍OWING TO VERY SIGNIFICANT INVESTOR DEMAND, A TESTIMONY TO UBISOFT’S FUTURE VALUE CREATION POTENTIAL, PLACEMENT WAS INCREASED BY 1,500,000 SHARES, TO REACH A TOTAL OF 11,876,620 SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)