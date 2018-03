BRIEF-Ubisoft Says Vivendi To Sell Its Entire Stake Of 27.3 Pct In Co

March 20 (Reuters) - UBISOFT:

* REG-UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT REACHES AGREEMENT WITH VIVENDI FOR ITS FULL EXIT FROM UBISOFT’S SHARE CAPITAL

* ‍VIVENDI TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN UBISOFT REPRESENTING 27.3% OF UBISOFT’S SHARE CAPITAL​

* ‍ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE REALIZED AT PRICE OF 66 EUROS PER SHARE​

* ‍UBISOFT CONFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2017-18 AND 2018-19​

* ‍TRANSACTION INCLUDES AN INVESTMENT BY TWO NEW LONG-TERM INVESTORS​

* ‍SHARE BUY-BACK BY UBISOFT OF SHARES OWNED BY VIVENDI, ACCRETIVE TO ALL UBISOFT SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍VIVENDI WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY SHARES IN CO, HAS COMMITTED NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY SHARES IN UBISOFT FOR 5 YEARS​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF SHARES BY GUILLEMOT BROTHERS SE AND AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, UBISOFT AND TENCENT HAVE ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP​

* PARTNERSHIP WITH TENCENT WILL SIGNIFICANTLY ACCELERATE REACH OF UBISOFT FRANCHISES IN CHINA IN COMING YRS​

* ‍ONTARIO TEACHERS’ HAS COMMITTED TO ACQUIRE 3,787,878 UBISOFT SHARES (3.4% OF CAPITAL)​

* ‍TENCENT HAS COMMITTED TO ACQUIRE 5,591,469 UBISOFT SHARES (5.0% OF CAPITAL)​

* ‍UBISOFT AGREED TO BUY BACK UP TO 9,090,909 OF ITS OWN SHARES (8.1% OF CAPITAL) FROM VIVENDI​

* ‍REMAINDER OF VIVENDI’S STAKE, 8.0% OF CAPITAL, WILL BE SOLD AT EUR 66 PER SHARE THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING​

* ‍J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE LAUNCHED TODAY​

* ‍END OF BOOKBUILDING EXPECTED ON MARCH 21, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)