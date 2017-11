Nov 28 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT UP 24.1 PERCENT AT 21.7 MILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH TOTAL OUTPUT 529.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 449.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBT 30.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE DOWN 21.3 PERCENT AT 296.9 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)