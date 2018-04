April 10 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018: RECORD YEAR EXPECTED

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 37M AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 4.88

* TOTAL OUTPUT, EARNINGS AND EQUITY IN 2018 TO SURPASS RECORD YEAR 2015

* EXPECTS 2018 TOTAL OUTPUT IN EXCESS OF EUR 750M AND EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF MORE THAN EUR 50M

* EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018 SHOULD THUS TOP FIVE-EURO MARK

* BOOSTED ITS FY TOTAL OUTPUT BY 33.6% TO EUR 744.7M.