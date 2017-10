Oct 12 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* SELLS NEW HYATT REGENCY HOTEL IN AMSTERDAM TO JOINT-VENTURE PARTNER AEDES REAL ESTATE‍​

* Q4 EFFECT ON TOTAL OUTPUT APPROX. EUR 49 MN ‍​

* Q4 EFFECT ON REVENUE: NONE AND ON NET DEBT: C. EUR 26 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)