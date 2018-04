April 10 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc:

* OFFER UPDATE: REGULATORY DISCLOSURES AND CLEARANCES

* UBM AND INFORMA TODAY CONFIRM THAT GOOD PROGRESS IS BEING MADE ON VARIOUS REGULATORY DISCLOSURES AND CLEARANCES IN RELATION TO INFORMA’S RECOMMENDED OFFER FOR UBM

* BOTH COMPANIES REMAIN CONFIDENT OF COMPLETION BY END OF Q2 OF 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)