Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc:

* ‍TRADING IN Q4 HAS BEEN AHEAD OF COMPANY EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED UNDERLYING ANNUAL EVENTS REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 5%​

* ‍EXPECTS UBM GROUP ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 29%​

* ‍CONSEQUENTLY FULL YEAR OUTTURN TO BE AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍INTENDS TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 18.0 PENCE PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)