BRIEF-UBP, Rothschild & Co Agree Private Equity Partnership

June 3 (Reuters) -

* UNION BANCAIRE PRIVÉE, ROTHSCHILD & CO AGREE PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERSHIP

* UBP WILL BENEFIT FROM ROTHSCHILD & CO’S EXPERIENCE IN PRIVATE EQUITY AND WIDEN ITS OFFERING FOR CLIENTS WISHING TO INVEST IN UNLISTED COMPANIES

* THE NEW STRATEGY DEVELOPED THROUGH THIS PARTNERSHIP WILL GIVE UBP’S CLIENTS ACCESS TO PRIMARY, DIRECT SECONDARY, LATE PRIMARY, AND DIRECT INVESTMENTS

* IT WILL BE MANAGED BY ROTHSCHILD & CO, WITH THE UBP EXPERTS ACTING AS INVESTMENT ADVISORS

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)