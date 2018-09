Sept 10 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS AND WORLD BANK EXTEND PARTNERSHIP WITH GROUNDBREAKING NOTES TO HELP FINANCE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS

* UBS - ANNOUNCED AN OFFERING FOR INNOVATIVE NOTES ISSUED BY WORLD BANK’S INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (IBRD)

* UBS - OFFERING IS DUE TO CONCLUDE ON OCTOBER 22, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: