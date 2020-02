Feb 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS APPOINTS RALPH HAMERS AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* NAMED RALPH HAMERS AS ITS NEW GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2020

* HAMERS WILL JOIN UBS AS A MEMBER OF GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 IN ORDER TO ENSURE A SMOOTH LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* HAMERS CURRENTLY SERVES AS CEO OF ING GROUP