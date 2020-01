Jan 21 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS RESULTS OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT STRATEGY CHANGES TO BE VISIBLE IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* UBS CEO SAYS NOT ONE SINGLE "SILVER BULLET" TO BRING BACK INVESTMENT BANK RETURNS, BELIEVE WE SHOULD BE ABLE TO GO BACK AT LEAST INTO DOUBLE-DIGIT TERRITORY