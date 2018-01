BRIEF-UBS CFO: 2 bln Sfr a 'starting point' for share buyback programme

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ubs Group Ag:

* CEO SAYS COMFORTABLE REMAINING LITIGATION ISSUES MANAGEABLE, BUT WILL TAKE TIME TO RESOLVE‍​

* CEO SAYS DISCIPLINED EXECUTION REMAINS OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY

* CEO SAYS WILL LIKELY MAKE SMALL ACQUISITIONS IN WEALTH MANAGEMENT TO EXPAND POSITION IN ATTRACTIVE REGIONS AND SEGMENTS

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS ROUGHLY 500 MILLION SFR RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN 2018

* CFO SAYS STARTING POINT FOR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS 2 BILLION SFR BUT WOULD EXPECT TO CONSIDER MORE GOING FORWARD