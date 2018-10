BRIEF-UBS expects 300 mln Sfr annual net interest income boost from currency change

Oct 25 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* SAYS 250 MILLION SFR GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT COST SYNERGIES IDENTIFIED TO BE REINVESTED INTO BUSINESS GROWTH INITIATIVES - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* SAYS ROUGHLY 600 MILLION SFR INVESTMENTS BY 2021 TO IMPLEMENT GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORMS, CREATING WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS PLATFORM (2021) AND CONVERGING ITALY (2020) AND TAIWAN (2021) ONTO WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORM - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* SAYS EXPECTS ANNUAL 300 MILLION SFR BENEFIT TO NET INTEREST INCOME FROM CHANGING FUNCTIONAL CURRENCY TO US DOLLAR STARTING IN Q1 2019 - PRESENTATION SLIDES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)