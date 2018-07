July 24 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* SAYS IN JULY 2018, UBS AND TRUSTEE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH UBS WILL PAY USD 850 MILLION TO RESOLVE RMBS RELATED LITIGATION, SAYYS SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF COSTS TO BE BORNE BY OTHER PARTIES

* SAYS CONFIRMS 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)