July 31 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY BANKER AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN ITS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS GROUP

* ALEXANDER MOORE EXPECTED TO JOIN UBS IN OCTOBER

* MOORE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FIG’S COVERAGE OF UK INSURANCE CLIENTS

* MOORE JOINS FROM MORGAN STANLEY, WHERE HE HAS WORKED FOR PAST 17 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)