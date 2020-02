BRIEF-UBS hopes Hamers will get it to next level of digitalisation

Feb 20 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS CHAIRMAN WEBER SAYS CEO-DESIGNATE HAMERS ONE OF BEST EXAMPLES OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN SECTOR

* UBS CHAIRMAN WEBER SAYS HOPES HAMERS WILL HELP UBS GET TO NEXT LEVEL IN DIGITALISATION

* UBS CHAIRMAN WEBER SAYS READY TO STAND FOR REELECTION AT NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, WILL TAKE IT FROM THERE

* UBS CHAIRMAN WEBER SAYS SEARCH FOR NEW CEO STARTED IN EARNEST 15 MONTHS AGO

* UBS CHAIRMAN WEBER SAYS FRENCH LEGAL CASE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH CEO SUCCESSION ISSUE

* UBS CEO-DESIGNATE HAMERS SAYS WAS “PRUDENT” TO PULL PLANNED ING BOND ON WEDNESDAY

* UBS CHAIRMAN WEBER SAYS AVAILABLE TO SERVE UNTIL 2022 IF SHAREHOLDERS WANT ME

* UBS CHAIRMAN WEBER SAYS WILL BE NO CHANGES TO STRATEGY UNDER NEW CEO

* UBS CEO ERMOTTI SAYS DETAILS OF ENDING HIS ASSIGNMENT HAVE NOT BEEN FINALISED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)