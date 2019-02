Feb 25 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* CHANGES TO THE UBS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* JEANETTE WONG AND WILLIAM C. DUDLEY TO BE NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO UBS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT FORTHCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ANN F. GODBEHERE AND MICHEL DEMARÉ NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION AFTER 10 YEARS OF BOARD MEMBERSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)