BRIEF-UBS Says Co Files Registration Statement For Eight ETRACS ETN Exchange Offers

Nov 14 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS FILES REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR EIGHT ETRACS ETN EXCHANGE OFFERS

* UBS- FILED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-4 TO REGISTER PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR 8 ETRACS SERIES A ETNS FOR CORRESPONDING ETRACS SERIES B ETNS

* UBS-INTENDS TO OFFER HOLDERS OF SERIES A ETNS ABILITY TO VOLUNTARILY EXCHANGE THEIR SERIES A ETNS ON ONE-FOR-ONE BASIS FOR CORRESPONDING SERIES B ETNS

* UBS GROUP AG - HOLDERS WILL BE ABLE TO TENDER THEIR SERIES A ETNS ONLY AFTER EXCHANGE OFFERS ARE LAUNCHED

* UBS- UBS AG IS CONDUCTING EXCHANGE OFFERS IN ORDER TO REDUCE INTERCOMPANY EXPOSURES OF UBS SWITZERLAND AG TO UBS AG

* UBS- UBS AG HAS A CONTRACTUAL RIGHT TO REDEEM ALL SERIES A ETNS

* UBS - FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SUCH REDEMPTIONS, NO SERIES A ETNS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN OUTSTANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: