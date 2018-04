April 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION

* SAYS transaction CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)