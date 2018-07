BRIEF-UBS says M&A to shape European bank landscape, outlines Brexit costs

July 24 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* SAYS FURTHER SHARE BUYBACKS IN CURRENT YEAR DEPEND ON BUSINESS AND CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

* SAYS BREXIT DUE TO COST UBS OVER 100 MILLION SFR

* UBS GROUP CEO ERMOTTI SAID BANK WANTS TO CONTINUE BOOSTING PROFITABILITY

* UBS GROUP CFO SAYS WEALTH MANAGEMENT MEASURES TO HELP SAVE OVER 100 MILLION SWISS FRANCS IN COSTS

* UBS GROUP CFO SAYS CLIENTS LESS WILLING TO LEVERAGE INVESTMENTS WITH LOMBARD LOANS IN LIGHT OF FEAR OVER TRADE WAR, GEOPOLITICAL RISKS THAT MAKE THEM LESS CERTAIN OF BEING ABLE TO GENERATE RETURNS

* UBS GROUP SAYS UNLIKELY THAT REGULATORY COSTS WILL SINK

* UBS GROUP SAYS CUSTOMERS ARE HOLDING MORE CASH, ARE VERY CAUTIOUS ABOUT INVESTING

* UBS GROUP SAYS HAS MADE SUFFICIENT PROVISIONS FOR RMBS TRUSTEE SETTLEMENT

* UBS GROUP SAYS THINKS INVESTMENT BANK IS THE APPROPRIATE SIZE

* UBS GROUP SAYS TAKEOVERS WILL DEFINE THE FUTURE OF THE EUROPEAN BANKING LANDSCAPE

* UBS GROUP SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO INTRODUCE NEW STRATEGY AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY LATER THIS YEAR, BUT RATHER DISCUSS HOW THE BANK WILL IMPLEMENT EXISTING STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)