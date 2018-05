May 3 (Reuters) - UBS Ltd:

* RESULT OF PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN CONVATEC GROUP PLC

* NORDIC CAPITAL IT SOLD 143.2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CONVATEC GROUP PLC

* PLACING BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PROCESS AT A PRICE OF 220 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF £315 MILLION

* CONVATEC WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM PLACING

* UBS LIMITED ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING