BRIEF-UBS says sees no issue in increasing RWA for right returns

April 23 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG executives in a call with analysts and journalists on Monday said:

* LOOKING AHEAD, MOMENTUM IS POSITIVE

* EXPECT PRE-TAX PROFIT IN ASSET MANAGEMENT TO REMAIN AROUND CURRENT LEVELS IN COMING QUARTERS

* CONFIDENT WILL TAKE COST/INCOME RATIO BELOW 75 PERCENT

* AIMING TO INCREASE EFFICIENCY IN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, AIMING FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT COST/INCOME RATIO BELOW 70 PERCENT IN COMING YEARS

* WITH REGARDS TO INVESTMENT BANKING, HAVE NO PROBLEM INCREASING RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS IF THE RETURNS ARE AS SEEN IN Q1

* DISCUSSING BACK-OFFICE COOPERATION WITH OTHER BANKS IN SWITZERLAND AND INTERNATIONALLY